2 held for input tax credit fraud of over Rs 10 cr

New Delhi, Aug 12 The CGST Commissionerate, Faridabad, Haryana, has arrested two directors of F2C Wellness Pvt Ltd, Faridabad, on charges of illegally availing and passing on input tax credit (ITC) by issuance of invoices without supply of goods.

On the basis of the investigation conducted till date, the said firm showed purchase of cement from a non-existent concern, namely Vishal Enterprises, Gautam Buddha Nagar, using fraudulent invoices not backed by concomitant supply of goods, showing fake transport records.

In this way, F2C Wellness had passed fraudulent ITC of Rs 10.33 crore on invoices without accompanying goods to various end users, the CGST Commissionerate said in a statement.

The investigation spanned multiple locations in Delhi-NCR and based on documentary evidence and statements recorded, it was ascertained that Paras Arora and Devpal Soni, both directors of the said firm, were the key players in the network of companies availing fraudulent ITC.

Accordingly, Arora and Soni were arrested on August 10 and produced before the chief judicial magistrate in Faridabad, who sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.

A total fraudulent ITC of Rs 10.33 crore has thus been passed/availed by the said firm.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor