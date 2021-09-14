2 killed in road accident in Chennai

Chennai, Sep 14 Two persons were killed and 14 others injured in a pile-up involving trucks on the Dharmapuri-Salem highway at Thoppur in Tamil Nadu's Salem district in the early hours of Tuesday

The accident happened when a stone-laden truck crashed into a stationary septic tank-suction, which had broken-down and was parked on the roadside.

The driver of the Septic tank-suction truck, Rathnavel of Tiruchy and the driver of the stone-laden truck, Sidhyan of Edappadi in Salem, died on the spot. Fourteen people, including the workers who were engaged in fixing the septic tank-suction truck were grievously injured and admitted at the Dharmapuri government medical college hospital.

Police sources said that the Salem bound Septic tank-suction truck was parked on the roadside after it broke down and a stone-laden truck that was coming to Salem from Krishnagiri lost control and rammed into the truck. Another truck from Gujarat carrying potatoes and headed towards Avinashi and a container truck that was closely following it crashed into the trucks leading to a pile-up of vehicles, the police said.

A large posse of police cleared the traffic jam that resulted from the accidents and piling up of vehicles.

