2 Pak pilots killed in helicopter crash in Pak-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan

Two Pakistani pilots were killed after an Army aviation helicopter crashed at Siachen in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan's Ghanche district.

The pilots were Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said, adding that search and rescue helicopters and army troops had reached the site of the accident following the crash.

The ISPR did not give a reason for the accident, Dawn reported.

Separately, GB "Chief Minister" Khalid Khurshid Khan issued a statement, expressing grief over the incident and extending his condolences to the families of the pilots.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

