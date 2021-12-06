2 Pak pilots killed in helicopter crash in Pak-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan
By ANI | Published: December 6, 2021 07:46 PM2021-12-06T19:46:53+5:302021-12-06T19:55:13+5:30
Two Pakistani pilots were killed after an Army aviation helicopter crashed at Siachen in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan's Ghanche district.
Two Pakistani pilots were killed after an Army aviation helicopter crashed at Siachen in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan's Ghanche district.
The pilots were Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said, adding that search and rescue helicopters and army troops had reached the site of the accident following the crash.
The ISPR did not give a reason for the accident, Dawn reported.
Separately, GB "Chief Minister" Khalid Khurshid Khan issued a statement, expressing grief over the incident and extending his condolences to the families of the pilots.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app