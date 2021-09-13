2 sisters gang raped in UP, 3 held

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 13 Two sisters, returning from a women police station in the Etawah district, were allegedly abducted by three men and gang raped.

All three accused involved in the Sunday incident have been arrested by the police.

The two sisters have lodged a complaint against the three accused at the Sefai police station in Etawah district.

Station Officer-in-charge of Sefai police station, Mohd Hamid Siddiqui said, "Our team was patrolling under a railway over bridge, when we noticed three men, who started running away on seeing the police van. We arrested the three in an inebriated condition."

The police official said that when they arrested the three men, they heard wails from a nearby shop that was half closed.

"On entering the shop, we saw two women crying and they were in semi-naked condition. On learning about their ordeal, we rushed them to Etawah district hospital for medical examinations," the police official said.

The two women alleged that the man who had given them lift and his accomplices forced them to drink alcohol. They warned the sisters of dire consequences if they tried to call for help. The men took the sisters to a shop and sexually assaulted them. The sisters were also brutally beaten up by the accused, according to one of the complainants.

