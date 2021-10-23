2 soldiers, terrorist killed in Pak

Islamabad, Oct 23 Two Pakistani soldiers and a terrorist were killed during an exchange of fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army statement said.

The security forces conducted an operation in the North Waziristan tribal district on receiving a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in the area, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

"During intense exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed. Weapon and ammunition were also recovered," Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The military did not reveal the name of the group against whom the operation was conducted.

A surge in terrorist attacks on security forces has recently been witnessed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

