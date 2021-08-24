2 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, Aug 24 Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Tuesday.

"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Monday night after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

