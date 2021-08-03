2 terrorists killed in security operation by Pak forces

Two terrorists were killed in an operation conducted by the Pakistani security forces in Zangutai, North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, said the country's army.

A Pakistani soldier also suffered injuries during an intense exchange of fire, said the media and public relations wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, ISPR.

The clearance operation was conducted after the security forces received reports related to the presence of terrorists there, Geo News reported.

The terror activities in tribal districts near the Afghan border have intensified amid a rise in Taliban-led violence in Afghanistan.

Attacks on security forces have increased in North Waziristan and adjacent South Waziristan tribal districts since the Taliban intensified offensive against the government forces across the border in Afghanistan.

Last week, two Pakistani soldiers were killed and nine others wounded in attacks by terrorists on security forces in South and North Waziristan tribal districts

Pakistan, which shares over a 2,600 km long border with Afghanistan, fears that intensification of violence in the war-torn country can have a spillover effect pushing refugees and terrorists into Pakistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

