20 injured in Palestinian demonstration near Gaza-Israel borders: Medics

Hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated on Wednesday near the borders between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel in protest against the ongoing blockade that Israel has been imposing on the coastal enclave since 2007.

Eyewitnesses said that protestors threw homemade hand grenades at the Israeli army jeeps that were patrolling the border area, adding the soldiers fired teargas at the protestors to disperse them.

Palestinian medics said at least 20 were injured, including three who were shot and were taken to the hospital.

On Wednesday, leaders of Palestinian factions, including the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), called on the population to demonstrate near the borders with Israel against Israel's rejection to ease the tightened blockade, allow the entry of financial aid and construction materials.

Earlier on the day, spokesman of the Health Ministry run by Hamas said in a statement that Osama Id'eih, 32, died in a hospital due to a critical injury he had on Saturday by Israeli soldiers on the borders with Israel.

The demonstration on Wednesday is the second in less than a week. Palestinian observers expressed deep concerns that the current escalation of violence between the Palestinians and Israel in the Gaza Strip may lead to another wave of tension.

The tension between the two sides which lasted for 11 days and ended on May 21 left more than 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis dead. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

