20 killed, 18 injured in two traffic accidents in eastern Afghanistan

At least 20 people were killed and 18 others were injured in two separate traffic accidents in Afghanistan's Laghman province, the TOLO News reported on Saturday.

Both accidents took place in the Qarghayi district in the span of 12 hours. One of them happened near Narinj Bagh village and involved a passenger bus colliding with another vehicle. Due to the accident, eight people were killed and 10 more were injured.

The other incident took place near the Aziz Khan Kats village, killing 12 people and injuring eight others.

The provincial governor's office said in a statement that the carelessness of drivers was behind the two incidents.

With inputs from ANI

