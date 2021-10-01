2008 Bengaluru serial blasts: SC junks Maudany's plea to relax bail conditions

New Delhi, Oct 1 The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea by Kerala's People Democratic Party leader and 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts accused Abdul Nazir Maudany, seeking relaxation of his bail conditions, to allow him to reside in his home state.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing Maudany, contended before a bench headed by Justice S. Abdul Nazeer that his client was wheel-chair bound and his conditions had worsened in all these years. He added that the prosecution evidence was complete with no chance of tampering the evidence, and his client is paying rent unnecessarily in Bengaluru.

The counsel further argued that he was advised ayurvedic treatment at his home town and he also wanted to reside with his ailing father.

Karnataka's Additional Advocate General Nikhil Goel, objecting to the plea, submitted Maudany had filed applications for recall of 44 witnesses who belonged to Kerala. He further submitted that out of nine cases, 200 witnesses in each had been examined and statement of 31 accused had been recorded in seven cases. Goel said relaxing bail conditions for the applicant might allow him to come in contact with the witnesses, which would go against another condition for his bail.

After hearing arguments in the matter, the top court dismissed Maudany's application challenging the condition imposed on July 11, 2014 order, directing him not to leave Bengaluru.

Goel further submitted Maudany faced about 24 cases in Kerala, besides other serious charges previously.

As many as eight serial bomb blasts occurred on Mysore Road, on July 25, 2008, in Bengaluru leading to death of one, besides causing injuries to nine others and huge damage to public property.

