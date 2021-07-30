20K litres arrack worth Rs 50L destroyed in Andhra Pradesh

Nemam (Andhra Pradesh), July 30 The Andhra Pradesh police on Friday destroyed illegally distilled arrack worth Rs 50 lakh at Nemam village in East Godavari district.

East Godavari district police and the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) seized 20,480 litres of arrack in separate raids which was destroyed in the presence of Superintendent of Police (SP), M. Ravindranath Babu.

SEB Joint Director A. Rama Devi and Assistant Commissioner M. Jayaraju were also present during the destruction of the banned arrack, popularly known as 'saara' in Telugu.

"Coordinated efforts by the district police and SEB resulted in the seizing of this huge quantity of arrack," Babu said.

The SP also appealed to the general public to tip-off the police if they get any information about illegal distillation or sale of arrack and narcotics by dialling 9490618510. The identities of the informers will not be disclosed, he added.

Despite numerous efforts by the police and the SEB, illegal distillation of arrack continues unabated in the southern state.

On Thursday, the police in Visakhapatnam had destroyed arrack at two places Appalapalem (4,500 litres) and Puttadigairampeta (1,000 litres).

