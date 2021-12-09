21-year-old Pakistani man arrested in Greece's Kalivia over public obscenity

A 21-year-old Pakistani man was arrested for alleged public obscenity as he was wandering half-naked around children on the streets of Greece's Kalivia, local media reported.

Greek City Times reported that the man was wandering in a central square in Kalivia with his pants down. He was, however, arrested by the police.

A twenty-seven-year woman has informed the police that she saw the Pakistani man walking around half-naked in a place where children were playing.

Later, the police arrested the man at 19.30 on Saturday, Greek City Times reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor