25-year-old woman records her own murder after boyfriend stabs her 30 times

In a shocking incident, a woman recorded her own killing as her boyfriend stabbed and strangled her. The victim identified as Lauren Bloomer, 25, was stabbed more than 30 times by Jake Notman. The killing took place in the early hours of November 20 last year.

The incident is said to have taken place after looking up advice about the "bad weed trip" suffered by the culprit, 27, who had eaten a cannabis brownie. According to the psychiatrists Jake suffered a psychotic episode.

However, Jake has denied that he killed his girlfriend claiming he did not form the necessary intent due to his mental state.

According to prosecutor the victim had activated her telephone to record what was happening. The 17-minute recording captured the moments leading up to, including and after the murder.

"It shows the defendant as he began to attack Lauren Bloomer, at first with his bare hands. She was just trying to care for him in this state of being disordered through cannabis. "At the start of the recording you will hear her laughing and the defendant accusing her of laughing at him."

The culprit became aggressive nine minutes into the recording, Lauren was also heard saying 'please help me' to his aunt in a call on a second phone.

"The audio recorded Lauren's screams and it recorded her calls for help."

In the audio Notman could be heard shouting "I will never f***** see you again." Notman was then heard saying "I am going to make sure", before the sound of a revving engine is heard. A thud was then recorded by the victim's phone, which the court said was sound of Notman's Ford Kuga being driven over Lauren.

According to Notman's neighbours, they saw him last driving over his partner's body, and took no steps to help her before heading back into their house, it was alleged.

He is then said to have dialled 999 at 1.32am, telling the operator he had "been told I have killed my girlfriend".

Notman, Ms Gould said, had made no comment in five police interviews, instead providing a statement suggesting the cannabis brownie - the first he had ever consumed - had something in it other than cannabis.

Prosecutor Gould said it was believed he had suffered an adverse reaction. But she told the jury: "It does not provide a defence in law. "A disordered intention caused by self-induced ingestion of an intoxicant is as good as a sober intention.

"You can infer that the defendant intended to kill Lauren or cause her really serious injury from the fact that he beat her, tried to strangle her... and sought out a knife and used it to attack Lauren for a second time. "You can infer it from what he said before he drove the car over her."

Gould said to the court Notman has claimed he believed he was dead and that in order to come back to life he had to kill his partner.

Gould told the jury: "His disordered intention was self-induced as a result of the voluntary consumption of cannabis."

Alleging Notman, of Tamworth, Staffs., had either intended to kill or cause really serious harm, Ms Gould said: "If you find he did so... he is guilty of murder.