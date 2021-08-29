3 detained for stealing Covid vaccine vials in UP

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 29 Three persons have been detained for allegedly stealing 35 vials of Covid vaccine from Utrav and Handia in Prayagraj district.

As many as 35 Covid vaccine vials, including 24 vials at Kirav village vaccination site in Dhanupur development block and 11 vials at Dalipur village vaccination site in Saibadbad development blocks, were stolen during the mega vaccination drive on Friday evening.

Following the incident, health authorities lodged separate FIRs at the police stations concerned and launched a probe.

Additional chief medical officer and district immunization officer (DIO) Dr Teerath Lal said that a group of unidentified persons on Friday were allegedly creating ruckus during the vaccination drive. They were mounting pressure on the health staff to get them vaccinated on priority. These unidentified people took away 24 vials from primary school Kirav vaccination site. They had also exchanged heated arguments with the health workers on duty.

The health workers had deposited the Aadhaar cards and PAN cards of eligible recipients for their enrolment ahead of the vaccination. However, during heavy rush at the site on Friday evening, a group of recipients barged into the vaccination room and stole vials.

In the Dalipur village of Saidabad development block, an unidentified man allegedly entered the vaccination centre and escaped with 11 vials. Two of the 11 vials got damaged while the man was escaping.

Inspector General of Police (Prayagraj range) K.P. Singh said that police teams have received clues regarding the incident and the cases would be solved soon. He added that a few persons have been picked up for quizzing.

