3 JeM terrorists killed in encounter

Srinagar, Aug 21 Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday.

The encounter is underway in a forest area at Nagbaeran Tral.

Army said as a follow up to Operation Hangalmarg, Victor Force, it has been conducting search operations in the upper reaches of Nagaberan and Dacchigam Forests since August 17.

"Contact was established with terrorists at 6.45 a.m. on August 21. Three terrorists were neutralised in a swift operation," the army said.

"Two AK 47s, one SLR and other warlike stores have been recovered from them. Identity of the terrorists is being ascertained."

It is pertinent to note that Saifullah alias Lamboo, involved in Pulwama attack, was also neutralised in the same area on July 31.

"The operation once again highlights that security forces remain committed to countering the threat to the Kashmiri citizens through relentless operations, to be able to create a secure environment in the Kashmir Valley," the army said.

