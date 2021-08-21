3 JeM terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, Aug 21 Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday.

"Three unidentified terrorists affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit JeM have been killed. Search is going on," the police said.

The firefight erupted in the upper reaches of forest area of Nagbaeran Tral, Awantipora, after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor