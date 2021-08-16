3 members of a family hacked to death in Bihar's Siwan

Patna, Aug 16 Three members of a family were hacked to death in Bihar's Siwan district on Monday, an official said.

The incident occurred in Bhikhabandh under Daraunda police station on Monday morning around 3 a.m.

The deceased were identified as Alisen Sai (75), Najma Khatoon and Nashima Khatoon (30).

According to the police, they were killed by Nashima Khatoon's husband Ali Hussain Sai. The official said that Ali Hussain Sai is mentally unstable. He slit the throats of the victims with a sharp edged weapon.

"As per the statement, the deceased's younger son, Ali Hussain came to the house on Sunday. He has some dispute with his wife Nashima Khatoon. He was involved in a quarrel with her in the night and the accused wanted to take revenge. He slit the throat of Nashima. After killing Nashima, he also killed father and mother with the same weapon. After the crime, he took the jewellery and fled from the house," said Ajit Kumar Singh, SHO of Darauda police station.

The incident had one minor eyewitness, Sabina. She has given information to Alisen Sai's younger son about the incident. Ali Hussain killed the trio in front of her and asked her to inform the police about the incident.

"We have registered an FIR of murder and loot against Ali Hussain. He will be put behind bars soon," Singh said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor