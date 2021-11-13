3 Pakistan soldiers killed in two separate attacks in Balochistan

Three soldiers of the Pakistani Army were killed in two separate attacks in Balochistan on Saturday, local media reported.

The engagement took place in the Hoshab area of the province between the gunmen and the security forces in which two Pakistani soldiers suffered casualties, The Express Tribune reported citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

Citing another incident, the newspaper reported that another soldier was killed in Balochistan while clearing an improvised explosive device (IED).

Earlier, two Pakistan police officers were killed in a bomb blast in Bajur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday morning.

The bomb blast took place near Raghagan Dam, confirming that it had taken the lives of the police officers, Geo News reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor