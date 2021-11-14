3 Pakistani soldiers killed in anti-terror ops

Islamabad, Nov 14 Three soldiers were killed in separate anti-terror operations in Pakistan, an army statement said.

Islamabad, Nov 14 Three soldiers were killed in separate anti-terror operations in Pakistan, an army statement said.

Pakistani security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation about presence of externally supported terrorists in Hoshab area of the southwest Balochistan province, the military's media wing said in the statement.

"On being surrounded by the security forces, an engagement ensued in which terrorists suffered heavy losses," Xinhua news agency quoted the statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations as saying.

It adding that two soldiers were killed in the clash.

In a separate incident, another soldier was killed while clearing an improvised explosive device planted by terrorists along a route frequented by civil, said the statement.

