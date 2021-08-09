3 TTP terrorists killed in Lahore

Lahore, Aug 9 Three Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the police in Lahore, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said.

The exchange of fire took place on Sunday when the CTD personnel carried out an intelligence-based coordinated raid in the Ferozewala area of Lahore, Xinhua news agency quoted the DEpartment as saying.

The three dead terrorists were living in a rented house in the city and were identified as Afghan nationals, the CTD said.

They were planning to target sensitive installations, security forces and political and religious personalities, it added.

During the raid, a huge cache of arms and ammunition including suicide jackets, hand grenades, assault rifles, and maps of sensitive buildings were recovered from their residence.

Police registered a case against them and kicked off an investigation.

The law enforcement agencies also launched an operation to arrest the accomplices of the dead terrorists.

