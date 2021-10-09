3-year-old dies day before his 4th b'day after falling from window while jumping on bed

In a shocking incident, a 3 year-old boy lost his life after jumping on a bed and falling out of a window. The boy lost his life only days before his fourth birthday.

The boy identified as Daniel Galeas was playing around and jumping on the bed in his aunt’s flat which is on fourth-floor in Harlem, New York. It was when he was jumping and straight away away fell out of the window and landed on the cemented stairs. The shocking incident took place on West 133rd Street just after 10:20 a.m on Friday.

One of the paramedics present at the spot found the boy lying unresponsive. The 3 year-old was rushed to Harlem hospital where he was pronounced dead. When the incident took place the boy was in the care of his aunt while his mother was working. There were many children in the apartment when the horrific incident took place.

According to the police, the boy had been jumping on the bed when he tripped and fell through an opening in a window that also had an air conditioning unit in it. The unit was held in place by cardboard panels, one of which was apparently pushed out when Daniel fell.

One of the eyewitness said said: “The baby was, like, huffing, but he was turning purple... and then he just stopped.”

An investigation has been launched to probe whether if anyone is at fault for the air conditioner installation