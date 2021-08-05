303 Taliban terrorists killed, 125 wounded in Afghan forces operations in last 24 hours: Defence Ministry

At least 303 Taliban terrorists were killed and 125 others suffered injuries as a result of Afghan forces operation in several provinces in Afghanistan during the last 24 hours, the Afghan defense ministry said on Thursday.

The Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) carried out operations in Nangarhar, Laghman, Ghazni, Paktika, Kandahar, Zabul, Herat, Jowzjan, Samangan, Faryab, Sar-e Pol, Helmand, Nimruz, Kunduz, Baghlan and Kapisa provinces during the last 24 hours.

Giving out the details of the operations conducted by the Afghan forces, the Defence Ministry said 16 Talibs terrorists were killed and 10 others wounded in airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) in Dand district and the outskirts of Kandahar provincial center.

The Afghan Air Forces also targeted Taliban terrorists in the Dehdadi district of Balkh province on Thursday.

"Tens of Talib terrorists were killed and wounded and their hideout was destroyed as a result of the airstrike," the ministry tweeted.

The ministry also shared the videos of the two airstrikes.

In Baghlan province, the ministry said that the forces killed 23 Taliban terrorists, and 4 others suffered injuries. Some amount of their weapons and ammunition were destroyed.

Meanwhile, 60 Taliban terrorists were neutralized and 11 others wounded in operations conducted by the ANSF with support from the AAF at the outskirts of Zabul provincial center, yesterday.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

Over the last few weeks, the Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province.

Nationwide, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68, according to the Long War Journal, whose calculations tally with CNN's estimates. It says 17 of 34 provincial capitals are directly threatened by the Taliban.

( With inputs from ANI )

