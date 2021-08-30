4 held for attacking media persons at vaccination camp in UP

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 30 An FIR has been registered against 18 people for allegedly beating up media persons who were recording a Covid vaccination programme where vaccines, reportedly brought from Shravasti, were being administered here, in violation of rules.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday, the police said.

Barabanki Superintendent of Police (SP) Yamuna Prasad said, "Four persons have been arrested in connection with beating up of media persons, who were covering the vaccination drive in which 'illegally' brought vaccines were being used. A case has been registered against 18 named people and around 12 unidentified people in this connection."

According to police, the vaccination programme was held at Maanpur Dehua village under Zaidpur police station. A total of 150 villagers were present for the inoculation. The health worker administering the vaccines there said he was posted in Shravasti district, and that he had brought the vaccines from there.

Empty and filled vials of Covaxin were found at the spot. When the media started recording the vaccination drive, the health workers and villagers got agitated. They then locked the media people in a room and threatened to kill them.

In the complaint lodged with the police, the media persons alleged that they were beaten up and their cameras were broken.

