4 militants still active in Srinagar city: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 15 Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday that four militants are still active in Srinagar city and the police are trying to arrest them or eliminate them.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Kashmir) told reporters on the sidelines of a sports event in Srinagar, "Four militants are still active in Srinagar city.

"We are trying to either arrest them or eliminate them in operations".

Kumar said sports activities are very important to engage the youth and keep them away from drugs and militancy.

"Now that Covid-19 is settling down, we will organise more sports events in the months ahead," the IGP said.

