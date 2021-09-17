4 pistols, ammunition recovered in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Sep 17 Four pistols and ammunition were recovered by the security forces on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The police said these were recovered during joint searches carried out by them and the Army in Telangam village of Pulwama district.

"The matter is being probed further," police said.

Whether or not any arrest was made in this connection so far, has not been clarified yet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor