4 terrorists killed in Pakistan

Islamabad, Oct 10 Four terrorists were killed in a clash with Pakistani security forces near Awaran district of Balochistan province, an army statement said.

On Saturday, the paramilitary Frontier Corps troops "spotted and engaged terrorists move. During intense exchange of fire, four terrorists killed", the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.

The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition during the operation, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Hunt against militant groups has been intensified by the Pakistani military and intelligence agencies in the wake of a new wave of terrorist attacks on security forces in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor