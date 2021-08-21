40 kg heroin along international border seized in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 21 In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police in a joint operation with the Border Security Force on Saturday seized 40 kg heroin along the international border with Pakistan in Amritsar district, officials said.

The seizure was made in the Ramdas sector, around 300 km from Chandigarh.

"Proud of SSP Amritsar (Rural), Gulneet Khurana and his team for recovery of over 40 kg heroin from Ramdas sector of Indo-Pak border around 3 am today morning," Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said in a tweet.

He said the operation was conducted on specific inputs generated by Amritsar Police.

Punjab shares a 553-km long international border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.

