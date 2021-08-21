40 kg heroin worth Rs 200 cr seized along Pak border

Chandigarh, Aug 21 In an intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police on Saturday foiled a major drug smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers by seizing 39 packets of heroin, weighing 40.81 kg, in Amritsar district.

The value of the seized narcotics is about Rs 200 crore in the international market.

The operation was supported by the Border Security Force (BSF) as it was carried out in the border area under its control.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said, following an input that Nirmal Singh, alias Sonu Mayer, was attempting to smuggle heroin through the Indo-Pak Border, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar (Rural) Gulneet Singh Khurana shared inputs with the BSF.

In the meanwhile, a police team comprising DSP Gurinderpal Singh and DSP Ajnala Vipan Kumar also reached the spot to work with the BSF for nabbing the drug smugglers and seizing the heroin.

The DGP said the joint teams of Punjab Police and the BSF seized the heroin, besides recovering 180 grams of opium and two plastic pipes (made in Pakistan). The police have also impounded a motor cycle and a Scooty belonging to the smugglers.

"The police have launched a manhunt to arrest Sonu, who is also wanted by the police in the case of one kg heroin recovery in 2020," said SSP Khurana.

Sharing the modus operandi, he said the smugglers used Pakistan made plastic pipes to get the heroin across the border fence in the shape of neatly tied packets of the contraband.

