420 new military graduates deployed in Afghanistan

Kabul, Dec 6 A total of 420 newly graduated soldiers have been deployed in Afghanistan's northern region, the Taliban-led Defence Ministry said here.

The graduates have received advanced training in Army Corps 217 Omari stationed in Kunduz province, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying on Sunday.

They will serve the nation and ensure peace and security in the northern region, the statement added.

On December 2, 450 soldiers completed their military training and received graduation certificates in Army Corps Almansori.

With the Taliban's takeover of the country in August and the formation of a caretaker government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in early September, all the 350,000 security and defence forces of the former Ashraf Ghani administration have been dismantled.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor