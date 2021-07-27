4.3 magnitude earthquake rocks Afghanistan
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 rocked Afghanistan on Tuesday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 16:11:30 (IST), 188 km, ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 27-07-2021, 16:11:30 IST, Latitude: 37.96 and Longitude: 72.39, Depth: 160 Km, Location: 188km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," said NCS.
Further details are awaited.
