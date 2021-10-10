4.4 Ritcher earthquake strikes near Afghanistan city Fayzabad
By ANI | Published: October 10, 2021 06:01 PM2021-10-10T18:01:37+5:302021-10-10T18:10:03+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck 110 kilometres southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Sunday, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS).
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck 110 kilometres southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Sunday, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on October 10, 17:09:35 IST, Lat: 36.34 and Long: 71.35, Depth: 13 Km, Location: 110km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app