4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad
By ANI | Published: September 10, 2021 11:50 AM2021-09-10T11:50:28+5:302021-09-10T12:00:07+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on Friday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The tremors were felt at 10:52 am (local time) at a depth of 178 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 10-09-2021, 10:52:59 IST, Lat: 35.26 & Long: 72.03, Depth: 178 Km, Location: 198 km NNW of Islamabad, Pakistan," NCS tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
