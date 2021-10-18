4.7-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal's Sindhupalchowk

Published: October 18, 2021

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale hit Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district on Monday.

The epicentre of the earthquake lies at the Sindhupalchowk district of Central Nepal, according to Nepal Seismological Centre.

No casualties and damage to properties have been reported yet. Yesterday too, a mild 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal's western Gorkha district.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

