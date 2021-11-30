5 injured in blast near school in Kabul
By ANI | Published: November 30, 2021 03:07 PM2021-11-30T15:07:28+5:302021-11-30T15:15:28+5:30
At least five people suffered injuries in a powerful blast near a school in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Sputnik reported.
The blast took place near the high school building, the 1TV News broadcaster reported, while the Ariana News broadcaster said that a roadside mine has exploded.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.
Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by ISIL-affiliated terrorists against them have increased.
The rise in terrorist attacks has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two groups.
Further details are awaited.
