5 killed, 15 injured in Philippines road accident

Manila, Dec 3 At least five persons were killed and 15 others injured on Friday in an accident on a busy road in the central Philippine Cebu province, according to police, and local media reports.

Police said the crash occurred at around 9.30 a.m. (local time) in Talisay City when a dump truck hit a car, triggering a domino effect as the car hit other cars and four motorcycles, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police said four died on the spot, while the dump truck driver died at a local hospital while being treated for injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

