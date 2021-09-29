5 killed in attack on Malian army convoy

Five people were killed and four others wounded in an attack on an army-escorted convoy in western Mali, the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) said on Tuesday on their official website.

At about 8:30 AM (local time) Tuesday, the terrorist attack targeted the convoy of a mining company secured by FAMa members on National Road N.1 near Didieni town, the forces said, without indicating the identities of the victims.

On September 11, two drivers of Moroccan origin were killed and another injured on their way to Mali's capital Bamako by armed men in the same area.

Since 2012, Mali has been facing deep and multifaceted crises in security, politics and economy. Local insurrections, jihadist incursions and inter-communal violence have caused thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of displacements. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

