5 people dead after fire breaks out at shoe factory in old Dhaka

Five persons were burnt alive in the fire that broke out at the shoe factory in old Dhaka's Shuarighat area earlier on Friday, reported local media.

The fire broke out in the factory around 1:15 am which was brought under control around 3:00 am by eight firefighting units, The Daily Star quoted duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters Rashed Bin Khaled as saying.

The bodies were recovered by the firefighters after which the deceased were identified to be males, however, the other details including the names could not be known immediately, according to the newspaper.

The five deceased were asleep when the fire broke out, informed the sub-inspector of Chawkbazar Police Station, Alok Kumar Biswas.

The bodies have been sent to Mitford Hospital morgue for autopsy, reported the newspaper.

The five persons are suspected to have died due to inhalation of toxic gas produced after the burning of flammable materials and chemicals, reported The Daily Star reported citing an official.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor