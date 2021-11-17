5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey, no casualties reportedhit NW Turkey, no casualties reported

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey's northwestern Duzce province on Wednesday, but no casualties have been reported so far, announced the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

The tremor, which happened at 3:40 p.m. local time (1240 GMT), has also been felt by the nearby Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, some 200 km from Duzce.

Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter that no reports of casualties were so far received.

The quake caused short-term panic in Duzce, as many people rushed to the streets immediately after it occurred, according to press reports.

In November 1999, a 7.2-magnitude quake hit Duzce, killing at least 710 people. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

