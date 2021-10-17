5.0 magnitude quake hits Severo-Kuril'sk, Russia

Beijing, Oct 17 An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted 160 km south of Severo-Kuril'sk, Russia at 12.05 GMT on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 54.2 km, was initially determined to be at 49.2314 degrees north latitude and 155.9782 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

More details about the quake is awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor