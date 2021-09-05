5.0 magnitude quake hits Xinjiang

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Yecheng County of Kashgar Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 1:52 a.m. Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 37.79 degrees north latitude and 77.85 degrees east longitude, said the CENC. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor