5.0-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued
By ANI | Published: December 8, 2021 06:30 AM2021-12-08T06:30:41+5:302021-12-08T06:40:02+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 on Wednesday struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The temblor occurred at around 2:29 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 37.2 degrees north and a longitude of 141.2 degrees east, and at depth of 20 km.
The quake logged 3 in some parts of Fukushima Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.
So far no tsunami warning has been issued. (ANI/Xinhua)
