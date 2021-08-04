50 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghan air force strikes in Ghazni province

At least 50 Taliban terrorists were killed in airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) in Andar district of the country's Ghazni province on Wednesday morning, informed the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry also said that the air force also destroyed 12 vehicles along with a large number of their weapons, ammunition and equipment.

"50 Taliban terrorists were killed in airstrikes conducted by AAF in Andar district of Ghazni province, late morning today. Also, 12 vehicles, a large amount of their weapons, amos and equipment were destroyed," it said in a tweet.

Apart from that over 10 Taliban terrorists including five of their prominent commanders were also killed and seven others were injured in an operation conducted by Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in Andkhoy district of the country's Faryab province on Tuesday night.

The security forces were also destroyed two of their vehicles packed with explosives, as per the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense.

"13 Taliban terrorists including 5 of their prominent commanders were killed and 7 others were wounded in an operation conducted by ANDSF in Andkhoy district of Faryab province, last night. Also, 2 of their vehicles packed with explosives were destroyed." it tweeted.

These airstrikes come as Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

Over the last few weeks, the Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province.

Nationwide, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68, according to the Long War Journal, whose calculations tally with CNN's estimates. It says 17 of 34 provincial capitals are directly threatened by the Taliban.

( With inputs from ANI )

