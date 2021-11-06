5.1-magnitude quake hits 17 km WNW of Poso, Indonesia: USGS
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 17 km WNW of Poso, Indonesia at 03:56:19 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 1.3113 degrees south latitude and 120.6166 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)
