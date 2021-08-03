5.2 magnitude quake jolts Greece's Mandraki
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 29 kilometer south of Mandraki, Greece at 12.38 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 36.357 degrees north latitude and 27.0363 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
