5.2 magnitude quake jolts Mexico

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted 26 kilometer West-Southwest of Bavispe, Mexico at 21.19 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 kilometers, was initially determined to be at 30.4142 degrees north latitude and 109.2058 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor