52-year-old woman has been married 11 times to 9 men, still looking for right man

In a unique incident, a woman aged 52 has been married 11 times so far to nine different men. According to Mirror UK, Monette, who lives in the US, has been obsessed with men since childhood.

She had always been crazy about his brother's friends when she was young. The first time she got married was when she had just left school. But the ,arriage between them didn't last. After which Monette, 52, to enagaged to some she had always had a lot of fun with. That relation also didnt work out, leading Monette to put a ring on another man.

“Number five was probably one of the loves of my life,” she said on TLC ’s Addicted to Marriage.“Husband number six just seemed so nice and kind so I married him and then I married him again.”

She said: “Number eight, I met him online and then one week later we drove to Vegas and got married.

“Number nine was a very charismatic guy and just the kind of guy that you shouldn’t be attracted to but sometimes you are.“Number ten I knew in elementary school he’s a very good person but we should have just stayed friends.“Number 11, I’m not even going there with that one, there’s nothing to say!”

Monette had plenty more opportunities to get married than she ended up taking.

She has been proposed to 28 times. “Not one time did I go into a marriage thinking it would end in divorce every single time I was like ‘please let this be the one’,” she said.“My whole life I’ve spent trying to force these men to live up to this elusive soulmate I have in my head. “Now I don’t need to look for that any more.”

Monette has now been dating 57-year-old John for over two years, and he has been married himself twice before.

He said: “We met online and I told Monette after three dates that I loved her, I believe in expressing myself and I felt that way.”