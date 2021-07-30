5.5 magnitude quake hits US' Alaska

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted 146 km south-east of Chignik, Alaska at 20.32 (GMT) on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 44.9 km, was initially determined to be at 55.2832 degrees north latitude and 156.9011 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor