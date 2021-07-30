5.5 magnitude quake hits US' Alaska
By ANI | Published: July 30, 2021 05:04 AM2021-07-30T05:04:19+5:302021-07-30T05:15:02+5:30
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted 146 km south east of Chignik, Alaska at 20.32 (GMT) on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.
Next
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted 146 km south-east of Chignik, Alaska at 20.32 (GMT) on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicentre, with a depth of 44.9 km, was initially determined to be at 55.2832 degrees north latitude and 156.9011 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app