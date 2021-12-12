5.6-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia

Jakarta, Dec 12 A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's eastern Maluku province, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said on Sunday.

The quake struckat 22.29 p.m. on Saturday night, with the epicentre at 163 km northeast of Maluku Barat Daya district and the depth at 10 km under the seabed, Xinhua news reported citing the agency as saying.

The quake did not trigger a tsunami, according to the agency.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

