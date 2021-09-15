5.6-magnitude quake strikes off western Indonesia

Jakarta, Sep 15 An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 rocked Aceh province in westerns parts of Indonesia early Wednesday, the meteorology and geophysics agency said.

The quake jolted at 3:13 a.m. Jakarta time Wednesday (2013 GMT Tuesday) with the epicenter at 125 km northwest Sinabang town and the shallow at 10 km under the seabed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The MeT agency did not issue a tsunami warning as the jolts did not potentially trigger giant waves.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor