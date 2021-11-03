5.7 magnitude quake hits Fiji Islands

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted south of the Fiji Islands at 3.19 GMT on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 35.0 km, was initially determined to be at 24.4482 degrees south latitude and 176.106 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

